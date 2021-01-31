Gossip Coin (GOSS) Tops One Day Volume of $20.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $21,277.84 and approximately $20.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018907 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

