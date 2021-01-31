Graviocoin Trading Up 10.7% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $803.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00391051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.

