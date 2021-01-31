GravityCoin (GXX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $922.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $85,169.36 and $922.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00132822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00272733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,156,355 tokens. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

