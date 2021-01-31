Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,198.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3,179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

