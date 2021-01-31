Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,991,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRCU opened at $0.00 on Friday. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products.

