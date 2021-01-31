Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 176.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 632,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 616,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.