Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTBIF shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $46.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of GTBIF opened at $28.98 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.