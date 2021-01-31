Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Up 92.7% in January

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,298,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GWTI stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Greenway Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11.
Greenway Technologies Company Profile
