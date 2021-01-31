Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Up 92.7% in January

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,298,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GWTI stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Greenway Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Get Greenway Technologies alerts:

Greenway Technologies Company Profile

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. The company researches, develops, and commercializes G-Reformer units, which converts natural gas into synthesis gas, which is used for the production of fuels includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenway Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenway Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.