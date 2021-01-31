GridCoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0092 on Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $7,037.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,709,383 coins and its circulating supply is 412,056,351 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

