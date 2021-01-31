Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $10.76 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.