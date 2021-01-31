Grimm (GRIMM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grimm coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market cap of $36,975.83 and $10.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grimm alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001209 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

Grimm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.