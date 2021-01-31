Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $23.34 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $23.34 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,551.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,315.08 or 0.03919569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00388004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.01207123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00531569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00420411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00261354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00022386 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 64,292,880 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

