Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Up 80.0% in January

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $5.06 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.
About Grindrod Shipping
