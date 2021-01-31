Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Up 80.0% in January

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $5.06 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.