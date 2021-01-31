Growth DeFi Hits One Day Volume of $2.02 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 111.2% higher against the US dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $24.75 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $161.08 or 0.00494303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Growth DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.10 or 0.00908647 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.61 or 0.04442342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Growth DeFi Token Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a token. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 988,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Growth DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Growth DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Growth DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growth DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.