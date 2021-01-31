Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ GHSI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.10.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 75.36% and a negative net margin of 480.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.
About Guardion Health Sciences
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.