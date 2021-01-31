Guider 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $215.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Guider has a market cap of $19,793.33 and $215.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.85 or 0.00887291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00050748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.04 or 0.04394117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

