Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $114.74 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at $892,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,613,000 after buying an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,400,000 after buying an additional 1,027,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,558,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

