Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0146

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $42,306.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00390493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 534,282,962 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

