GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $176.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day moving average is $182.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.37.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

