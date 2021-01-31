GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

NYSE IIPR opened at $187.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $206.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.23.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.68%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

