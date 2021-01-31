GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,745 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.54 and its 200 day moving average is $122.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

