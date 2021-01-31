GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

VGT stock opened at $351.30 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $369.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

