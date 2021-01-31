GWM Advisors LLC Invests $1.38 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $300.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $320.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.