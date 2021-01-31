GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 76.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,848,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 904.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,541,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $62.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.