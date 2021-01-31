GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of USPH opened at $120.34 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $135.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $249,352.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $104,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

