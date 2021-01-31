GXChain (GXC) Price Up 5.6% This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $27.43 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,954,108 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

