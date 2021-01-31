HackenAI (HAI) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One HackenAI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00272174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067276 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.