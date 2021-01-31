Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Haemonetics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $114.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.72. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $129.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

