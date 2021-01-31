Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Up 61.3% in January

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HAIIF stock remained flat at $$2.10 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.10.
Haitian International Company Profile
