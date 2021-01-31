Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Up 61.3% in January

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HAIIF stock remained flat at $$2.10 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines. The company offers injection molding machines. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

