Halving Coin Trading Up 26.1% Over Last Week (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Halving Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00134630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00068359 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00267428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Halving Coin Token Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space

