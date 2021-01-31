Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Tops $41.95 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $41.95 million and $884,725.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,834.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.37 or 0.03987790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00389497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.12 or 0.01206416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00531665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00412808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00258533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 351,889,561 coins. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars.

