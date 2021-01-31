Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €65.41 ($76.96).

A number of research firms have commented on HLAG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

HLAG traded down €1.70 ($2.00) on Friday, reaching €93.10 ($109.53). The company had a trading volume of 37,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1 year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €63.49.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

