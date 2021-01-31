HARD Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.74 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 18% against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.52 million and $9.74 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00133600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00275557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00067859 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00038878 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

