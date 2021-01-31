Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $22.07.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDIUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.