Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $22.07.

HDIUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

