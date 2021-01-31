Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Short Interest Down 42.0% in January

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HCAP opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 27.36 and a quick ratio of 27.36. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCAP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

