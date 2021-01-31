Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 61.1% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $203.83 or 0.00623879 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 61.1% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $93.02 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 471,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,327 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

