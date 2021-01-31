Hashgard (GARD) Market Capitalization Tops $10.07 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Hashgard has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $10.07 million and $101,143.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.06 or 0.00906943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00053087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.12 or 0.04506604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020922 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

