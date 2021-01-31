Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.35 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.35 million and $983,588.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.04 or 0.00012369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,672.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,300.43 or 0.03980227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00391782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.05 or 0.01218303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.00534912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00415774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00261523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00022676 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,438,842 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.