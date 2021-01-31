Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on HA shares. Cowen lowered Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 126.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 182.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.