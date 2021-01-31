Head-To-Head Comparison: Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) vs. Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ)

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Daktronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Daktronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Daktronics and Jason Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $608.93 million 0.49 $490,000.00 N/A N/A Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than Jason Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Daktronics and Jason Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics -0.56% -1.59% -0.79% Jason Industries N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Daktronics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms. It also provides control components for video displays in live event applications; message displays; ITS dynamic message signs, including LED displays for road management, mass transit, and aviation applications; digit and directional displays for use in parking facilities; and sound systems for outdoor sports venues. In addition, the company offers out-of-home advertising displays comprising billboards and street furniture displays; DataTime product line that consists of outdoor time and temperature displays; and Fuelight digit displays designed for the petroleum industry. Further, it provides ADFLOW DMS systems that include indoor networked solutions for retailers, convenience stores, and other businesses; and Venus Control Suite, Show Control, Vanguard, and others, as well as maintenance and professional services related to its products. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

