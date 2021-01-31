Head to Head Review: BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) vs. Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

22.9% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Capital Bancorp and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 1.87 $16.90 million $1.21 12.18 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $31.37 billion 0.57 $4.60 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Capital Bancorp and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.59%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 15.13% 15.12% 1.28% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 11.64% 13.14% 0.93%

Volatility and Risk

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as credit cards; and loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term, car, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.