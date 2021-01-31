Head to Head Review: Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) vs. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ozon and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Stitch Fix 3 6 10 0 2.37

Ozon presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.50%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 58.09%. Given Ozon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ozon and Stitch Fix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 5.85 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -144.61

Ozon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.27% -13.58% -7.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ozon beats Stitch Fix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

