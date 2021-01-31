Head to Head Survey: Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) vs. Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Syneos Health has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Syneos Health and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syneos Health 4.28% 10.02% 4.06% Auxly Cannabis Group -332.96% -47.37% -28.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Syneos Health and Auxly Cannabis Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syneos Health 0 2 10 0 2.83 Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Syneos Health currently has a consensus target price of $72.14, suggesting a potential downside of 2.97%. Auxly Cannabis Group has a consensus target price of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 72.58%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Syneos Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syneos Health and Auxly Cannabis Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syneos Health $4.68 billion 1.65 $131.26 million $2.83 26.27 Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 23.29 -$77.30 million N/A N/A

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Syneos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Syneos Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Syneos Health beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including medication adherence, communications solutions, and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Syneos Health, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. for the development of Daiichi Sankyo'S Adc oncology pipeline; and a partnership with VBI Vaccines Inc. for the commercialization of VBI's 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine in the United States, Europe, and Canada, which is in pending regulatory approvals. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

