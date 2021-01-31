Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,528 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties makes up about 2.5% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PGGM Investments owned 3.36% of Healthpeak Properties worth $547,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,234,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,357 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816,889 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Shares of PEAK opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

