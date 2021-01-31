HeartBout Market Cap Achieves $88,667.55 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $88,667.55 and $1,466.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00916697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.40 or 0.04489938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020692 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031118 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HB is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars.

