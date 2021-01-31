HedgeTrade Hits 24-Hour Volume of $133,267.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $510.69 million and $133,267.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00004504 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000235 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005804 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.