HEIDI (HDI) Price Tops $0.0017

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 83.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEIDI has a market cap of $1,551.45 and $145.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

