HEIDI (HDI) Trading Up 238.9% Over Last Week

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. HEIDI has a total market cap of $8,571.68 and $1,022.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 238.9% higher against the US dollar. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

