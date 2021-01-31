Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

HLDCY opened at $4.17 on Friday. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

