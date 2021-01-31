Hermez Network Hits Market Capitalization of $25.49 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $25.49 million and $1.08 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $5.42 or 0.00016360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

